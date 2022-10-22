UPND NEEDS TO REFLECT ON IT’S POLITICAL STRATEGIES, OTHERWISE… – Hon. Given Katuta

Hon. Given Katuta
UPND NEEDS TO REFLECT ON IT’S POLITICAL STRATEGIES, OTHERWISE…
Total Registered Voters
KABUSHI-49,908
2021
The UPND Kabushi MP got 12,593 votes during the 2021 General Election when he lost to Bowman Lusambo who got 18,417 votes.
2022 By-election
In Friday’s by-election he got 6,553 as he was declared winner of the Parliamentary seat.
KWACHA-64,145
2021
The new UPND Kwacha MP got 17,065 votes during the 2021 general election when he lost to Joseph Malanji who got 25,979 votes.
2022 By-election
In Friday’s by-election he got 6,596 as he was declared winner of the Parliamentary seat.
The elections were so poorly attended, this is unprecedented!
The true reflection of the electorates is that which they have. To unplug the evil plans of PF sometimes is to not listen to them. NB Chishimba Kambwili has also contributed to voter apathy. We now want to see more people to change thoughts of leaning against PF. Please Zambians look where you are coming from and compare it to today cant you see the diference.
Katuka given that is by election very is no need of reflection I think you are missing something here.kindly check the past by-election.
You can only ignore Katuka’s sentiments at your own peril. Otherwise Given is very right.