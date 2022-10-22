UPND NEEDS TO REFLECT ON IT’S POLITICAL STRATEGIES, OTHERWISE… – Hon. Given Katuta

Hon. Given Katuta

UPND NEEDS TO REFLECT ON IT’S POLITICAL STRATEGIES, OTHERWISE…

Total Registered Voters

KABUSHI-49,908

2021

The UPND Kabushi MP got 12,593 votes during the 2021 General Election when he lost to Bowman Lusambo who got 18,417 votes.

2022 By-election

In Friday’s by-election he got 6,553 as he was declared winner of the Parliamentary seat.

KWACHA-64,145

2021

The new UPND Kwacha MP got 17,065 votes during the 2021 general election when he lost to Joseph Malanji who got 25,979 votes.

2022 By-election

In Friday’s by-election he got 6,596 as he was declared winner of the Parliamentary seat.

The elections were so poorly attended, this is unprecedented!