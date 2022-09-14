UPND NOT PARTY TO THE KABUSHI COURT PROCEEDINGS – MWEETWA

LIVINGSTONE 14.09.22 UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the UPND has welcomed the decision by the High Court to stay campaigns for the by-elections in Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies respectively.

Speaking at a press briefing in Livingstone today, Mr. Mweetwa said the postponement of the by-elections in Kabushi and Kwacha has nothing to do with the UPND as it was a matter between Mr. Joseph Malanji and Mr. Bowman Lusambo respectively versus the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

“Let me make it clear that the UPND was not party to the court proceedings. Mr. Malanji and Mr. Lusambo sued the Electoral Commission of Zambia and not the UPND.We have nothing to do with the ruling and the anticipated final outcome with regards to the two by-elections. We are merely players in the game,” he said.

Mr. Mweetwa who is also Southern Province Minister said it is clear from the social media reports that some sections of the society are implying that this postponement of the two by-elections on the Copperbelt is a victory for the PF against the UPND.

And Mr. Mweetwa says the UPND as a party in government respects the separation of power and that President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration does not interfere in the operations of the judiciary as well as the legislature and added that the party is aware that some sections of society are disappointed with the outcome of the court.

He however, urged party members to respect the ruling as the UPND believes and respects the rule of law as it is within realm of what the President promised during campaigns for the 2021 elections and clarified that attacks on the judiciary by some party members were not a collective position of the ruling party.

He further said critics of the President’s decision to continue with his planned activities on the Copperbelt despite the Court ruling as it were important for him to interact with the people and understand their challenges.

