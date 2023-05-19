UPND NOT SCARED OF OPPOSITION POLITICAL PACT

UNITED Party for National Development-UPND Southern Province Chairperson, Billiard Makwembo, says his party is not moved with Zambia Must Prosper-ZMP President Kelvin Fube Bwalya’s intentions to form a pact with other opposition political parties.

Makwembo tells Byta FM Zambia that his party has fulfilled most of its campaign promises, saying the opposition cannot unseat the UPND in any elections for many years to come.

He points out policies like free education, employment of government workers, increased Constituency Development Funds and partial access to one’s pension benefits as some of the campaign promises his party has fulfilled.

Makwembo adds that investor confidence has been restored from the time President Hakainde Hichilema came into office.

Meanwhile, Southern Province Socialist Party Chairperson, Kelvin Chakwata, has welcomed calls for opposition political parties to form an alliance.

Chakwata observes that a political alliance can be of value if it aims at improving the welfare of citizens, saying anything void of such intentions will be viewed as useless.

He has since encouraged the ruling UPND to fulfill its campaign promises, stating that currently, few individuals are able to afford the three meals per day.

