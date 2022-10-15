UPND OFFICIALS, MINISTERS STINGY- PF

UPND OFFICIALS, MINISTERS STINGY- KAMPAMBA

By Michael Nyumbu

Patriotic Front-PF Southern Province Vice Secretary, Peter Kampamba, has accused ruling United Party for National Development-UPND officials and Ministers of being stingy and abandoning party structures.

Kampamba says notably, the ruling party`s grassroots structures have gone mute on party activities and mobilization because officials are no longer available to party structures which has demoralized members.

He states that this is different from PF Members of Parliament who are always available to party structures each time they are in their constituencies.

Kampamba discloses that during the PF’s regime in power, their Ministers and Members of Parliament used personal funds to finance party structures, including in constituencies away from their own.

He has also mocked UPND officials for been greedy and incapable of appreciating individual contributed in making the party popular.

But UPND Choma District Youth Chairperson, Dunbar Muchimba, said his party structures are intact and active.

Muchimba explains that the UPND does not believe in handouts but bettering the lives of all Zambians beyond political licenses.

He adds that the party believes in the rule of law unlike illegalities witnessed under the PF.