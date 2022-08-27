UPND ON THE COPPERBELT ALLEGE THAT SOME KWACHA AND KABUSHI CONSTITUENCY BY-ELECTION CANDIDATES HAVE BEEN PAID TO WITHDRAW AND CAUSE FRESH NOMINATION.

By Tinkerbel Mwila

The United Party for National Development-UPND on the Copperbelt has unearthed a scam where some aspiring candidates participating in the Kwacha and Kabushi constituency by-elections have allegedly been paid to withdraw from the race so that fresh nominations are called.

UPND Copperbelt provincial deputy youth chairman in charge of politics, Kangwa Kamando has expressed disappointment that candidates that are aspiring for the parliamentary office can easily be paid to withdraw from participating in the by-election.

Mr. Kamando says the party has resolved to report the said candidates to the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC on Monday adding that the party has enough evidence that will outline this illegal undertaking.

He notes that if the candidates go ahead and withdraw from the election, the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ shall cancel the election and call for fresh nominations by eligible candidates and elections shall be pushed to within 30 days of the filing of fresh nominations but laments that deliberately orchestrating such is illegal and against democratic tenets.

PHOENIX NEWS