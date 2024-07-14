UPND on war path to wipe out PF – Musenge

THE UPND government seems to be more on a warpath to wipe out the Patriotic Front (PF) than serving Zambians whose lives have become full of regret, pain and misery, Mwenya Musenge has said.

Mr Musenge, the Advocates for People’s Prosperity (APP) president says President Hakainde Hichilema may succeed in using the legislature and judiciary to try and wipe out the PF from the political scene, but he should know that Zambians are silently watching and would act appropriately on voting day.

He said it was clear that President Hichilema and his government were more on a warpath to wipe out the PF than serving Zambians who were wallowing in poverty and with no hope of a better life under the UPND government as prices of essential commodities continue to escalate and biting load shedding.