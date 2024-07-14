UPND on war path to wipe out PF – Musenge
THE UPND government seems to be more on a warpath to wipe out the Patriotic Front (PF) than serving Zambians whose lives have become full of regret, pain and misery, Mwenya Musenge has said.
Mr Musenge, the Advocates for People’s Prosperity (APP) president says President Hakainde Hichilema may succeed in using the legislature and judiciary to try and wipe out the PF from the political scene, but he should know that Zambians are silently watching and would act appropriately on voting day.
He said it was clear that President Hichilema and his government were more on a warpath to wipe out the PF than serving Zambians who were wallowing in poverty and with no hope of a better life under the UPND government as prices of essential commodities continue to escalate and biting load shedding.
These are irrelevant dinosaurs whose opinion no one cares about. You can not advance guess work and speculation as proven fact. We all know that Lungu by being greedy and selfish singlehandedly destroyed PF. How anyone can drive the narrative that this is anyone’s fault apart from PF themselves does not make sense. Let’s have responsible leadership that advances the correct narrative.
Mwenya Musenga should stop hallucinating and don’t involve UPND the confusion and wrangles happening in PF. PF has been on the path of self destruction to wipe out itself from the political scene.
Mr.Musenge ,you should say that Edgar Chagwa Lungu wants PF wiped out completely after that he wants to make sure UKA is also gone.