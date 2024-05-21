UPND opens 25 dockets against Lungu

MAKEBI Zulu has dared the State to go ahead and arrest former President Edgar Lungu for calling for early elections and has disclosed that the plot to have the former head of State arrested was meant to prevent him from contesting the 2026 general elections.

And Mr Zulu says former President Lungu had not breached any law by calling for early elections, recalling that President Hakainde Hichilema while in opposition on several occasions demanded for early polls and was never arrested or harassed.

Meanwhile, Saboi Imboela, president of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has challenged broadcasting media houses to get into their archives and broadcast clips in which President Hichilema while in opposition together with his cadres were calling for early elections