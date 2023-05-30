UPND party, govt leadership and their supporters have chosen a dangerous path- Former DC Kaputa

UPND party, government leadership and their supporters have chosen a dangerous path:

The truth is a verbal war with the Bishop or any Priest will definitely have 1 loser sooner or later that is the UPND.

Failure to manage the Archbishop of Lusaka for the almost 2 years now is clear evidence of the lack of political tact or shrewdness on the current office orders of UPND both in the party and government.

The arrogant retaliation being perpetrated by the current regime leadership and it’s supporters over the issue of ‘graphs vs nshima’ also shows naivety on the party of UPND operatives that they can somehow manage to isolate the two priests from the rest of the Catholic Church.

Take note that while the President was presenting FACTS in his graphs the Priest was also speaking the TRUTH. Epistemologically, Biblically and naturally you and I know that TRUTH is supreme; does not matter who says it, how he says it and even among whom he says it.

So right now at the back of the mind of majority clergy ( priests and religious) and laity ( people) is that if you can insult one, you can insult all. They will subconsciously and at the right time consciously turn against those who disrespected their Shepherds.

This is were the beginning of the end for many politicians emanates as seen in the past.

We shall watch as events unfold…

Gilbert Mwila

Former DC Kaputa