UPND, PF IN WAR OF WORDS OVER PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL REFORMS



By Limpo Nyambe



The debate over constitutional amendments in Zambia has sparked a heated exchange between the ruling UPND and opposition Patriotic Front, with both sides disagreeing over the state of Zambia’s democracy.





PF Vice president, Given Lubinda, has accused President Hakainde Hichilema of exacerbating political polarization, drawing parallels with the era that led to former president Kenneth Kaunda’s declaration of a one-party state.



In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Lubinda has questioned the UPND government’s sudden interest in constitutional amendments, given their opposition to bill 10 in 2021.





He has warned that President Hichilema’s leadership is pushing Zambia toward a democratic crisis and is urging citizens to protect the country’s multiparty democracy.



But UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda has dismissed Mr. Lubinda’s allegations, emphasizing government’s commitment to upholding democracy.





Mr. Imenda contends that constitutional amendments are necessary to address lacunas in the supreme law, citing past amendments under former presidents’ Rupiah Banda and Frederick Chiluba.





He has reassured Zambians that the UPND has no intention of introducing a one-party state, reaffirming the party’s belief in multiparty democracy.

