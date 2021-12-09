JUST IN: UKO BA UPND

UPND PLAYING “VULTURE” ON CLEMENT TEMBO AS THEY ALSO CONSIDER MAIKO ZULU FOR KABWATA BY-ELECTION

Our investigations have revealed that the UPND are praying and hoping that the Patriotic Front repeat their arrogance that cost them the 2021 general election during the adoption process by overlooking Clement Tembo’s candidature ahead of the Kabwata by-election.

The UPND do not have a luxury of choices in Kabwata Constituency and they have since resorted to playing vulture on Clement Tembo’s candidature. Their plan is that if the Patriotic Front do not adopt him they pounce on him without wasting much time.

Meanwhile, a lot of UPND members have expressed desires to be adopted but the only challenge is that most of them are not Kabwata residents. UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda is reportedly against the idea of picking outsiders but he doesn’t have many options.

Maiko Zulu is the name that Batuke Imenda and other senior UPND officials are considering because he is a Kabwata resident and also a household name. Maiko Zulu contested in the 2016 general election as a Kabwata Parliamentary aspiring candidate but lost to former MP Given Lubinda. That being so, the UPND think Maiko Zulu’s 2016 experience gives him an advantage over all their potential candidates.

As per our findings at the time of this publication Maiko Zulu was yet to be approached by the UPND.

More details to come