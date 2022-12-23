UPND POUNCES ON COMPANY FOR NOT DISPLAYING HH PORTRAIT

By Michael Nyumbu

United Party for National Development-UPND Southern Province Chairperson, Billard Makwembo, stormed Anderson Security Offices in Choma, Thursday evening, demanding for reasons why the company has not yet displayed the Presidential portrait at their premises.

Makwembo, who was in the company of Choma District Commissioner, Gamela Sikakeya, accused Company Manager, Katongo Lumbani, of still not accepting that President Hakainde Hichilema is now the Head of State.

A Byta FM News team that rushed to the scene found Police presence, with Makwembo fuming at Lumbani whom he warned that punitive measures will be taken against the company.

Makwembo, said he got information from workers at the Company of the unwillingness by Lumbani to put the Presidential portrait of Hichilema despite him being advised to do so.

And when asked by Byta FM Staffer Michael Nyumbu to cite a law which empowers him to compel an office to put a Presidential portrait, Choma District Commissioner Gamela Sikaleya struggled to respond.

He however accused the Security Company of sabotage against the sitting government, stating that his office will make sure the firm displays the Presidential portrait in their office.

Meanwhile, a teary Katongo Lumbani apologised and assured Makwembo and the District Commissioner that the Office will soon have the President’s portrait.

