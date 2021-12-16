PRESS STATEMENT ON 16TH DECEMBER 2021

UPND PROTEST AGAINST RAPHAEL NAKACHINDA WON’T STOP FUEL AND ELECTRICITY TARRIFF INCREMENT

Rainbow party would like to appeal to the UPND cadres to stop wasting time on protesting against honourable Raphael Nakachinda comment but rather use their energy to protest against removal of subsidies that will eventually cause the increment of fuel, electricity tarriff, transport cost and food commodities which will immediately cause will make lives of Zambians difficult including the UPND cadres.

Therefore, the protest against hounorable Raphael Nakachinda will not necessary because it won’t improve the living standard of our people. It is our considered view as Rainbow party that the UPND cadres should focus their energy on ensuring that the new dawn govt fulfill their campaign promises such as provide Free education from nursery to university, reduce Fertilizer and mealie meal prices, sell presidential jet and give back meal allowances to students, appoint young people in decision making positions and reduce food commodities.

As a party, we urge UPND cadres to wake up and face the reality that the new dawn govt has u-turned on their campiagn promises thus causing frustration and disappointment among the people .

The Zambians people are ready to join the UPND cadres in a protest that will make the new dawn govt fulfill the promises and bring development in the country.

Humphrey kabwe

National Spokesperson

Rainbow party