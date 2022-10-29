UPND DETERMINED TO DESTROY DEMOCRACY

UPND PUSHING ACC, DEC, POLICE TO FREEZE PF ACCOUNTS

…Antonio Mwanza says UPND determined to frustrate PF

29.10.22

A deliberate plan to shut down or freeze bank accounts of the patriotic front (PF) by the President Hakainde Hichilema UPND government has been exposed.

PF spokesperson, Antonio Mwanza described as “unfortunate,” the desperate cheap UPND move being pushed ahead of the General Conference via the Mary “Banana” Chirwa led Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC).

“We are aware that the UPND is pushing the DEC to interferer with PF accounts in order to frustrate our progress and this is totally wrong,” Mwanza said, “democracy demands that you compete and win fairly without disadvantaging the competition that’s cowardice.”

Mwanza was speaking during a live interview with Diamond TV in Lusaka on Saturday where he also revealed that an attempt was officially made to arrest him for “stealing a motor vehicle from the government.”

“I was approached by six security officers two weeks ago asking about my second hand wrecked used car, they wondered how I had bought it, which is a shame because at my level I can afford a second-hand car even as I come from kalingalinga (from the slums),” Mwanza said.