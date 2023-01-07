UPND PUTS BLAME ON SOME GOVT WORKERS FOR CURRENT CHALLENGES ZAMBIA IS FACING

By Patricia Male

The ruling UPND in Lusaka has charged that most challenges the country is facing is due to some individuals in government who are working against the good intentions of President Hakainde Hichilema and his government.

UPND Lusaka Province Information and Publicity Secretary Otis Bwalya has accused some technocrats who are still paying allegiance to the former ruling patriotic front of wishing the president to fail.

Mr. Bwalya has alleged that the party has received reports of government officers who are frustrating every progressive idea that the head of state has for the country by giving wrong and half-baked information on serious national matters to the president with an agenda to embarrass him and derail the implementation of all the progressive programs for the country.

He has since urged president Hichilema to firmly deal with such individuals and remove them from these offices for resisting change because they are hampering development.

PHOENIX NEWS