UPND readies itself for 2026 elections





By Rhoda Nthara( The Mast)





UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda has called for an audit and postmortem of all UPND structures countrywide in readiness for 2026 general elections.



He says a strong party structure is key to maintaining political leadership.



“Fellow citizens and party members, today (Saturday), we addressed ward party officials and launched party Audit in Sinda, Eastern Province. During the launch, we called for an audit and postmortem of all UPND structures countrywide in readiness for the 2026 general elections,” he wrote on his Facebook wall.



“We are not happy that in some quarters of the country, the party still harvested poor results and this is attributed to lack of motivation and tactical approach on the part of the party.”



Imenda also said he had seen gross abuse of Constituency Development Fund “especially by some council officials frustrating the CDF and we shall [not] allow this act to continue”.



“To our party members, we reminded them that a strong party structure is key to maintaining political leadership.We thanked Sinda and Eastern Province in particular, for the overwhelming votes they gave to President Hakainde Hichilema,” wrote Imenda. “Three years ago, the fight was difficult and UPND victory was achieved in the midst of pangas and a hostile environment. Let us continue mobilising the party.”