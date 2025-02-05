*UPND READY FOR PETAUKE BY-ELECTION* – *JOHABIE*



PETAUKE -05 February,2025. Eastern Province UPND Chairman, Mr. Johabie Mtonga, has declared that the United Party for National Development (UPND) is fully prepared for tomorrow’s Petauke by-election, expressing confidence in a decisive victory.





Mr. Mtonga, who has been on the ground in Petauke for over six weeks, affirmed that everything is in place for the UPND to secure the seat. He emphasized that the developmental works spearheaded by President Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND government have resonated well with the electorate, making victory almost certain.



“For weeks, I have tirelessly engaged the grassroots, ensuring our message is clear. President Hichilema’s leadership and the UPND’s transformative agenda have given us a strong advantage, and we expect a resounding win,” said Mr. Mtonga.





He further stated that UPND candidate Saveriano Lungu is by far the strongest contender, emphasizing that the ruling party has done its groundwork and is now making final campaign touches.



Commenting on the Tonse Alliance candidate, Mr. Mtonga dismissed their influence in the region, stating, “Tonse only exists in Lusaka, not in Eastern Province.”





The Petauke parliamentary seat became vacant following the prolonged absence of independent MP Jay Jay Banda.



Polling will take place tomorrow from 06:00 to 18:00 hours.



