UPND redicalized me and I knew how to throw stones, fight, withstand a teargas and to hold a panga in self defence- Matomola Likwanya

Matomola Likwanya Wrote;

On this day we put our diplomas and degrees aside to protect him on the ground.

I grew up a humble school boy with so much respect and never knew how to fight.

UPND redicalized me and I knew how to throw stones, fight, withstand a teargas and to hold a panga in self defence.

I was forced to learn how to land a Tezer on someone’s chest, how to throw punches and how to do defensive protocol duties for VIPs. ..

The struggle changed me ..

I became so strong and fearless especially when embarking on any trip with the president because we where always in front to protect our president.

During this time our duty was to crash any one that wanted to come after our president and we did that without fail country wide.