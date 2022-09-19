UPND REFUSES TO REPLACE IMENDA WITH MWALITETA AS SG

We will not condone calls for our Secretary General Batuke Imenda to be replaced by Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta, UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has said.

Anger is brewing among UPND youths and other members who have complained that Imenda is detached from political realities hence not fit to hold the position of Secretary General.

However, during a briefing in Lusaka today, Mr Mweetwa said UPND is an orderly party.

He said coercion or demonstrations have never been part of its way of replacing office bearers.

The party Spokesperson said the appointment of the party Secretary General is a preserve of President Hakainde Hichilema.