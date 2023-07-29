UPND REFUTES ACCUSATIONS OF INTERFERING IN POLICE IG’S OPERATIONS

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has dismissed allegations by a section of society that the ruling party is interfering in the operations of the police Inspector General Grapheal Musamba.

Several stakeholders including opposition political parties have accused the UPND of interfering in the operations of the inspector general of police in the wake of increasing brutalizing of opposition political party members by police with authorization from the higher authority.

But in an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mweetwa has clarified that these allegations are baseless and misplaced, saying the new dawn administration believes in the rule of law.

Mr. Mweetwa has argued that there is no political interference in the operations of the police IG’s office adding that whatever action is taken by the police in maintaining law and order is done independently and are accountable for their own actions.

