UPND REGIME BEHAVING LIKE MAFIA’S IN JAY JAY’S CASE- SILAVWE

With respect to respect to the Police investigations which must be above board and professional, the treatment of Jay Jay by the State is sickening, it’s inhumane.

At this point it looks like the State is deliberately keeping Jay Jay in custody so that he does not not speak to the public in his voice and from his own place of comfort.

At the moment, President Hichilema and his Government are looking very bad in the way they are handling Jay Jay Banda. The State is behaving like a bunch of mafias.

President Hichilema should also refrain from convicting Citizens at his press conferences no matter how he strongly feels about someone.

The behavior of calling out defenseless citizens who do not possess instruments of power, is Un-Presidential and shows that the Republican President lacks any sense of Justice.