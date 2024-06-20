UPND REGIME BEHAVING LIKE MAFIA’S IN JAY JAY’S CASE- SILAVWE
With respect to respect to the Police investigations which must be above board and professional, the treatment of Jay Jay by the State is sickening, it’s inhumane.
At this point it looks like the State is deliberately keeping Jay Jay in custody so that he does not not speak to the public in his voice and from his own place of comfort.
At the moment, President Hichilema and his Government are looking very bad in the way they are handling Jay Jay Banda. The State is behaving like a bunch of mafias.
President Hichilema should also refrain from convicting Citizens at his press conferences no matter how he strongly feels about someone.
The behavior of calling out defenseless citizens who do not possess instruments of power, is Un-Presidential and shows that the Republican President lacks any sense of Justice.
Please understand that JJ committed offences and will be treated like any other suspect until the court rules. Why are people siding with wrongs. Why do you people not make noise about the poor person from some shanty that has committed the same offense. Let us have sanity and fair play in our country.