UPND rushing to amend Constitution after failing to deliver – Fr Mwewa





By Chinoyi Chipulu



National President of the Diocesan Priest in Zambia, Father Augustine Mwewa, has urged Zambians to stand up and denounce the proposed Constitutional amendments designed to help the UPND cling on to power.





And Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe says the proposed Constitutional amendments were a fraud intended to benefit the UPND government as they want to increase more constituencies in their political strongholds.





On Wednesday, justice minister Princess Kasune unveiled the13 proposed amendments to the Constitution.



Speaking in an interview yesterday, Fr Mwewa said the UPND knew that people wanted to kick them out of office hence the rush to amend the Constitution.





“Even the Law Association of Zambia have spoken out. It’s like there’s this sickness in Zambia. When people are about to kick them [UPND] out of office, they rush to the Constitution. Ba PF also brought in the issue of Bill 10,” Fr Mwewa said.





He said Zambians did not want the Constitution to be amended, and using the youths and women as a pretext would not



