The United Party for National Development -UPND- says it will soon unveil a plan to empower and support its members.

UPND Secretary General BATUKE IMENDA says the party has NOT neglected its members as it is working on initiatives to support them.

Speaking when he received several defectors from the Patriotic Front -PF- and Economic Front -EF- in Chawama Constituency today, Mr. IMENDA said President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA will soon announce a plan to support UPND members

Credit: ZNBC TV