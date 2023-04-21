UPND SAYS VICTORY IN MUCHINDA AND LUPOSOSHI WARDS BY-ELECTION, A SIGN OF PEOPLE’S CONTINUED CONFIDENCE IN THE RULING PARTY

By Lukundo Nankamba

UPND National Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the ruling party’s victory in yesterday’s local government by-election in Muchinda Ward in Serenje and Katilye ward in Lupososhi, is a reflection of the people’s confidence in the ruling party.

The UPND has won the Katilye local government seat in Lupososhi Constituency in Northern Province and Muchinda Ward in Serenje District in Central Province.

Mr. Mweetwa who is also Southern Province Minister says with this victory, the government will be on course to ensure development is rolled out in all the rural areas through the elected representatives.

Mr. Mweetwa says going forward, the party will continue with its mobilization to grow its base at grass root level by advancing the party’s inclusive development agenda under the expanded Constituency Development Fund-CDF.

PHOENIX NEWS