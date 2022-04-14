BY-ELECTION UPDATE

UPND SCOOPS ALL THREE SEATS AS PF DROWNS WITH LOWEST VOTES

United Party for National Development, has won all the three seats in by-elections held in Monze , southern province, Mongu, western province and Lukutu ward in Northern province with the former ruling party PF drowning with rejection from the low votes counted.

Latest is Lukutu ward with UPND scoring 675, SP- 404 former ruling party PF trails with 251 votes

The parties that participated in the by-elections were UPND, SP , PF and PNUP for the mayoral seat in Mongu

Here are the consolidated results for the Katimba ward by election of Monze District in southern province.

1. UPND 1453

2. DP 121

3. LEADERSHIP MOVEMENT 48

4. PATRIOTIC FRONT 10

official results to be made by ECZ

TOTAL IN KATIMBA WARD OF MONZE

UPND 1453

LM 48

DP 121

PF 10