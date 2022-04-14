BY-ELECTION UPDATE
UPND SCOOPS ALL THREE SEATS AS PF DROWNS WITH LOWEST VOTES
United Party for National Development, has won all the three seats in by-elections held in Monze , southern province, Mongu, western province and Lukutu ward in Northern province with the former ruling party PF drowning with rejection from the low votes counted.
Latest is Lukutu ward with UPND scoring 675, SP- 404 former ruling party PF trails with 251 votes
The parties that participated in the by-elections were UPND, SP , PF and PNUP for the mayoral seat in Mongu
Here are the consolidated results for the Katimba ward by election of Monze District in southern province.
1. UPND 1453
2. DP 121
3. LEADERSHIP MOVEMENT 48
4. PATRIOTIC FRONT 10
official results to be made by ECZ
TOTAL IN KATIMBA WARD OF MONZE
UPND 1453
LM 48
DP 121
PF 10
PF has no room to recover. They are dead and buried. Meanwhile they are busy on social media propagating lies that those who voted for UPND are regretting. Litmus test shows otherwise.
The Presidential drum up campaign has paid off, no wonder some opposition leaders were not happy with it.
PF is dead and buried, never to ever resurrect!!
Like I said to PF before, you are dead and finished time to run and hide we are coming for you to get our money back, run but you won’t be able to hide