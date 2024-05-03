UPND SCOOPS MUNWA WARD BY-ELECTION IN LUAPULA PROVINCE WITH A LANDSLIDE

UPND SCOOPS MUNWA BY-ELECTION IN CHIENGI

The ruling UPND has scooped the Munwa Ward Local government by election in Chiengi District of Luapula Province .

UPND’s FAMOUS CHELU polled 968 votes followed by his closest rival LEWIS KALENGA of the Socialist party who got 174 votes .

Returning officer JOSEPH CHANDA announced Mr. CHELU as the duly elected councillor for Munwa ward .

Other candidates are ELIAS CHISHALA of Christian Democratic Party who polled 56 votes while Leadership Movernent’s candidate OSIAS TELELA got 07 votes .

A total of 1,228 votes were cast with 23 rejected ballots .

ZNBC