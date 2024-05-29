UPND SECRETARY GENERAL BATUKE IMENDA WARNS OF OPPOSITION PLOT TO INCITE CHAOS

….UPND Vows to Maintain Unity and Allow Independent Police Operations…..

In a press briefing, UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda revealed that the ruling party is aware of a plot by opposition politicians to cause chaos and deliberately get arrested.

According to Imenda, the UPND government will not be provoked to advocate for the arrest of such politicians but will allow the police to operate independently.

Speaking during the press briefing, Mr. Imenda said, the opposition has become desperate and are now issuing tribal remarks, hoping for a similar response from the ruling party. However, we believe in unity and will not condone politicians who want to divide the country.

The UPND Secretary General’s remarks come amidst rising tensions between the ruling party and the opposition, with both sides accusing each other of various political misconduct.

Imenda further said as the political landscape continues to evolve, the UPND remains committed to fostering unity and ensuring that the nation remains on a path of progress and prosperity.