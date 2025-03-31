UPND SECRETARY GENERAL SLAMS MISINFORMATION ON PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS



By Leah Ngoma



UPND Secretary General Batuka Imenda has addressed concerns surrounding the proposed constitutional amendments, dismissing claims that President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration seeks to manipulate the constitution for personal gain.





Mr. Imenda has clarified that the proposed amendments are not a creation of the UPND government but rather a culmination of proposals from various constitutional reviews dating back to 1973.





In a statement, Mr. Imenda has reminded Zambians that the constitution is a living document that should evolve with the country’s needs.





He has emphasized President Hichilema’s commitment to democracy and the people’s welfare and has urged citizens to support the proposed amendments, citing their potential to promote national progress and development.





Mr. Imenda has also appealed to the opposition and Civil Society Organizations to stop spreading misinformation on the proposed constitutional amendments.



PHOENIX NEWS