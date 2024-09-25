UPND SG ATTENDS THIRD GLOBAL DIGITAL TRADE IN CHINA



Secretary General of the United Party for National Development (UPND), Batuke Imenda attended the third Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, China.



This prestigious event brings together world leaders, professionals, enterprises to reshape the global digital trade ecosystem, and Imenda’s attendance is a testament to UPND’s commitment to promoting trade and investment.



The expo is a hub for digital innovation, featuring 1,500 companies, including 300 international firms, and 30,000 professional buyers.



The highlights include Eight Specialized Digital Industry Zones, focusing on e-commerce, AI, smart cities, and digital entertainment. This platform encourages collaboration among countries to promote digital trade development and knowledge sharing.



Mr Imenda’s presence, alongside other world leaders, underscores President Hakainde Hichilema’s dedication to economic diplomacy.



As part of his visit, Imenda is leading a 17-member delegation on a party-to-party exchange visit, comprising party officials from women and youths, and the information and publicity committee.



China’s role in global trade is significant, accounting for over 18% of the world’s GDP ². The country’s digital trade expo helps promote the global digital economy, and its commitment to emerging areas like digital trade, science, and technology is noteworthy.



The Global Digital Trade Expo serves as a vital platform for discussing new standards, issues, and trends in international digital trade.



With the world’s attention on global trade, Mr Imenda’s attendance demonstrates UPND’s proactive approach to economic development.



UPND MT