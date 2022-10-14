UPND SG EXPLAINS VIOLENCE: WE WERE PROVOKED

United Party for National Development-UPND Secretary General, Batuke Imenda, says his party youths who attacked members of the Patriotic Front-PF in Mkushi, Thursday, were provoked.

Imenda explains that the incident happened after PF members went to the UPND Camp following the filling in of nominations for the Council Chairperson position.

The Secretary General has nevertheless condemned the incident, saying the UPND is not a violent institution.

Imenda airs that his party was voted into government by the people of Zambia to restore the rule of law, among other leadership commitments.

He notes that it is on the basis of strict adherence to the rule of law that President Hakainde Hichilema, has declared that there will be no cadreism in markets, bus stations and any public places.

Imenda has expressed satisfaction with the state of affairs so far, adding that the UPND has not turned from their position of promoting law and order.

He has since accused the opposition of provoking members of the ruling party with intentions of testing their tolerance, noting that numerous cases where some opposition members have shown disrespect for the Republican President.

Imenda has called on his party’s membership to remain calm and report all sorts of provocation to the Zambia Police Service.