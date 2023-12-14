UPND SG WARNS PARTY MEMBERS

UPND Secretary General BATUKE IMENDA has warned party members taking the law in their own hands that they are on their own.

Mr. IMENDA says he has received reports of alleged party members’ attack on Economic Freedom Fighters -EFF- party President KASONDE MWENDA and the closure of the District Commissioner’s office in Sinda District.

He says the UPND assumed leadership in 2021 on the basis of respecting the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and the rule of law irrespective of one’s political affiliation.

Mr. IMENDA has asked the Provincial leadership in the affected areas to constitute a team of officials to thoroughly investigate and ensure the perpetrators are brought before the party tribunal for disciplinary measures.

He has told ZNBC News that what happened on the Copperbelt where Mr. MWENDA was attacked by alleged UPND members is regrettable and is a serious indictment on the party’s commitment to the restoration of the rule of law.

ZNBC