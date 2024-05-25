UPND SHOULD ADMIT THAT THEY HAD NO PLANS TO GOVERN THE COUNTRY – KALABA

… says it is within the right of every Zambian to call for an early election.

LUSAKA, FRIDAY, MAY,24,2024 [SMART EAGLES]

CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says the UPND Government under President Hakainde Hichilema should admit that they have failed to run the affairs of the country.

Speaking when he featured on KBN TV State of the Nstion program last night, Mr. Kalaba said the UPND Government’s failures are hurting the majority Zambians who are wallowing in abject poverty.

Mr. Kalaba has since challenged the UPND and President Hichilema to admit that they had no plans prior to the 2021 general elections on how to govern the country.

” If the cost of mealie meal cannot be justifiable cause to call for early elections, Dr. Kaunda in 1991,was kicked out of power because the price of mealie meal was very high not fuel,there was no loadsheding ,there was no fertilizer shortage, just the price of mealie meal going up, Dr. Kauhda called for an early election, we have our President here, Loadshedding is 18hrs, what country is this,” Mr. Kalaba said.

“We have our leader here and fuel is K35,a bag of fertilizer is K1,200,when we say they have failed, we mean just that. We are only asking the President to say please you didn’t tell us the truth, basa mulabeja, is that a crime to even start to say this person has committed a crime therefore, we need to summon him to the police, I am saying it is within the right of the Zambian people to call for an early election,” Mr. Mr. Kalaba said.