UPND SHOULD BREAK THE CYCLE OF HARRASSING FORMER PRESIDENTS -Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

UPND SHOULD BREAK THE CYCLE OF HARRASSING FORMER PRESIDENTS – MWAMBA

…says there is no justification for heightened harrassment of former President Edgar Lungu and his family.

Lusaka, Tuesday, June 13,2023 [Smart Eagles]

PATRIOTIC FRONT party deputy chairperson for information and publicity Ambassandor Emmanuel Mwamba says the UPND Government should break the cycle of harrassing former Head of States.

Speaking when he featured on ‘Let the People Talk’ program on Radio Phoenix, Ambassador Mwamba said the continued harrassment of former Presidents is retrogressive and can destabilize the country.

He said there is no justification for heightened harrassment of former President Edgar Lungu and his family.

Ambassador Mwamba said if scandalized, former President Lungu has the constitutional right to defend himself.

“UPND should respect former President Edgar Lungu because he is the only surviving former Head of State. There is no justification for heightened harrassment of former President Lungu and his family. If he is scandalized he will be able to defend himself,” Ambassador Mwamba said.

And Ambassador Mwamba said there is no vacuum of leadership in the former ruling party.

“PF is on course to elect a new leader and when a new leader is elected, former President Edgar Lungu is ready to handle over the mantle because he is in retirement,” He said.

“Former President Lungu is still eligible to stand in 2026 and if he wishes to return it is his constitutional right but as PF we have agreed to get a new leader and President Lungu will be a statesman,” Ambassador Mwamba said.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Mwamba said Dr. Chris Zumani is being victimized because the case he is charged with was concluded in 2020.

He said the police should treat Dr. Zimba fairlly and present him before court.