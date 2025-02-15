UPND SHOULD OWN UP TO THEIR DECISIONS: NEW CURRENCY PRINTING- Fred M’membe

UPND SHOULD OWN UP TO THEIR DECISIONS: NEW CURRENCY PRINTING



I have observed that both the Minister of Finance and the Bank of Zambia Governor in their public statements on the printing of the new currency, have placed emphasis on the fact that the decision was approved by the Bank of Zambia Board in July 2021. Literally, saying the decision was made during the PF rule and not UPND rule.



The reality is that if the UPND government was dissatisfied with this decision, they would have curtailed it, like they have done with many other decisions such as Civil Servants debt swap.



To proceed with a July 2021 decision simply means you have made the decision as current government to print new notes, so own up. It is now your decision and not a decision by the previous government because you have made a decision to proceed with what was proposed by the previous government.



It is also embarrassing for the government because you are telling us that you have no new ideas but to proceed with the decision that the previous government made. Effectively, it’s an admission that some of the PF policies were good despite speaking negatively about PF fueled inflation.



Any negative outcomes from this decision lie squarely on the laps of the UPND government.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party