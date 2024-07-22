UPND should pay the price – Kafwaya



“WE knew from the beginning that the so-called ‘fight against corruption’ by the UPND was a farce and would not yield any results because those in government are nothing but an assembly of corrupt elected individuals,” Mutotwe Kafwaya, the Lunte Member of Parliament has said.



Mr Kafwaya said President Hichilema’s administration should therefore ensure that all persons mentioned in the suspected deals in the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Report are investigated, prosecuted and made to pay the price.



“Government should stop giving funny excuses that the FIC report is merely about suspicions. Since when did K13.5 billion become equivalent to K2 billion (in such a short space of time)?