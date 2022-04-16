UPND SHOULD WATCH OUT FOR THE SOCIALIST PARTY IN 2031 – CHIPENZI

Electoral and Governance Expert, Macdonald Chipenzi says the just ended Local government by-elections clearly indicate that the Socialist Party Zambia is becoming a serious contender that the ruling party should look out for.

The United Party for National Development – UPND won all the 14 April polls in Western, Northern and Southern provinces, but Chipenzi says the Socialists are making inroads in Luapula, Northern, Eastern and Muchinga.

Chipenzi tells Byta FM that 2026 might not be a competitive election, but says the year will see the birth of a stronger opposition towards the 2031 polls with Socialist party signaling intent.