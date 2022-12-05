UPND soon to blame God – Miles Sampa

Matero Member of Parliament and Patriotic (Front PF) Presidential aspiring candidate Miles Sampa says running government is never a smooth ride.
Sampa says for how long will the ‘blame it on PF’ be the answer to every failure to perform by the United Party for National Development (UPND) in government.
” In 2021 it was, ‘it is because we are using the PF budget they left,’
now we in 2022 and under the first UPND coined budget from start to finish in about next 25 days and they still blaming the previous government.
“Next we have been hearing the blame game shift to civil servants even after firing whoever they claim was sympathizing with PF. They however still blaming ones they did not fire or ones they recruited themselves,” he said.
Sampa says as far as the UPND are concerned, the national challenges are due to everybody except the very people (UPND) entrusted to govern Zambia.
Commenting on the late distribution of farming inputs, Sampa said late fertilizer distribution is mainly due to the overzealous Minister of Agriculture that wants to instantly change every process he found in the Farming Inputs and Support Unit (FISP).
He said changes in government systems is a gradual process and any ‘haste is waste’ (in the entire farming season in this case).
Sampa said at minimum the UPND government need to take full ownership of challenges encountered in governing a nation and citizens will understand.
” Running Boma is never a smooth ride. It will however not do to insist on the ‘blame game management methodology’. Can’t wait for them to soon start blaming God,” he said.
Trollop failed with his orange party
There is a Soccer player in England by the name of Magwire. He is a defender.
He caught the attention of Manchester United and they bought him thinking he was a very good defender.
Soon they realized he was turning out to be a liability.
He turned out to be a player who brought down his fellow Man U players and giving away the ball to the opposing team players.
When the opposing team fails to score, Magwire would assist them.
UPND is turning out to be a big fat Magwire!
When people are always full of excuses, just know they are failing to think outside the box!
Excuses are toxic enemies of progress!
Anyone who is full of excuses is irresponsible because excuses are a sign that people don’t want to take responsibility for their shortcomings!
The opposition are having it easy now because UPND has started scoring own goals in the short space of time they have been in power!
The people we will blame for bringing PF back in power will be UPND itself!
SO MILES SAMPA WANTED UPND TO CONTINUE GIVING FERTILIZER AND SEEDS TO CIVIL SERVANTS AND PF CADRES WHO WERE CORRUPTLY INCLUDED ON THE LIST OF BENEFICIARIES? DON’T GENERALIZE ISSUES CARELESSLY JUST BECAUSE YOU WANT TO SMUGGLE A LIE INTO THEM IN ORDER TO JUSTIFY YOUR MALICE TOWARDS UPND.