UPND soon to blame God – Miles Sampa

Matero Member of Parliament and Patriotic (Front PF) Presidential aspiring candidate Miles Sampa says running government is never a smooth ride.

Sampa says for how long will the ‘blame it on PF’ be the answer to every failure to perform by the United Party for National Development (UPND) in government.

” In 2021 it was, ‘it is because we are using the PF budget they left,’

now we in 2022 and under the first UPND coined budget from start to finish in about next 25 days and they still blaming the previous government.

“Next we have been hearing the blame game shift to civil servants even after firing whoever they claim was sympathizing with PF. They however still blaming ones they did not fire or ones they recruited themselves,” he said.

Sampa says as far as the UPND are concerned, the national challenges are due to everybody except the very people (UPND) entrusted to govern Zambia.

Commenting on the late distribution of farming inputs, Sampa said late fertilizer distribution is mainly due to the overzealous Minister of Agriculture that wants to instantly change every process he found in the Farming Inputs and Support Unit (FISP).

He said changes in government systems is a gradual process and any ‘haste is waste’ (in the entire farming season in this case).

Sampa said at minimum the UPND government need to take full ownership of challenges encountered in governing a nation and citizens will understand.

” Running Boma is never a smooth ride. It will however not do to insist on the ‘blame game management methodology’. Can’t wait for them to soon start blaming God,” he said.