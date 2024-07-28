UPND staunch international cadre Barbra Musamba names ministers being investigated

Upnd staunch international cadre Barbra Musamba writes

According to my sources -ministers being investigated

1. The one building a lodge on the banks of Kafue River, fond of doing deals with Lebanese and Chinese businessmen. Has given most of the contracts in his ministry to the son in law



2. One hiding over 150 trucks in the brother’s business, with over 10million USD in an offshore account.



3. One suddenly with a mechanised farm that has centre pivots. Over 35 houses



4. One Somalians and Asians have bought fuel tankers for him



5. One that has bought houses in SA



6. One that was bribed millions to issue work permits and contracted the wife’s company



7. One that has been getting huge sums in the name of party from business houses such as Trade fimo fimo



8. One that had that issues in Kabwe and the recent one to do with medicines

9. One that has bought a building for millions and has turned into a car showroom garage

NB: It is the entire cabinet.