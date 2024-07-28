UPND staunch international cadre Barbra Musamba names ministers being investigated

Upnd staunch international cadre Barbra Musamba writes
According to my sources -ministers being investigated
1. The one building a lodge on the banks of Kafue River, fond of doing deals with Lebanese and Chinese businessmen. Has given most of the contracts in his ministry to the son in law
2. One hiding over 150 trucks in the brother’s business, with over 10million USD in an offshore account.
3. One suddenly with a mechanised farm that has centre pivots. Over 35 houses
4. One Somalians and Asians have bought fuel tankers for him
5. One that has bought houses in SA
6. One that was bribed millions to issue work permits and contracted the wife’s company
7. One that has been getting huge sums in the name of party from business houses such as Trade fimo fimo
8. One that had that issues in Kabwe and the recent one to do with medicines
9. One that has bought a building for millions and has turned into a car showroom garage
NB: It is the entire cabinet.
Nonsense innuendos rigmarole!
Where are the names here? How did she even come to know? Are they all her boy friends?
It is indeed the entire cabinet, following the example set by their boss.
They are all conmen. I told you so long ago. They are all corrupt thieves!!!!
Vote wisely in 2026.
It is like a man who didn’t want to catch his wife sleeping with another man in the bush when led there by a good Samaritan; Thank you Barbara M ? Stay well on that opposite side of the planet , opposite to Africa ….!
Apart from Satan and ZESCO, what other agents of darkness do you know in Zambia?
Looks like the Black Angels are very busy … Kikikiki
Kkkkkkkkkkk lier lier the all thing is just an imagination coming from some people who are seeking attention politically. Kkkkkkkkkkk us Zambians we are very intelligent, we normally know what is right and what is wrong , so please keep your dreams to yourself kkkkkkkkkkk.
Bushe kanapola aka from Sexually Transmitted Herpes? The girl has suffered from herpes all her life and it’s not curable! Whenever she gets an attack, she becomes hyper and you hear that uncordinated nonsense from her, mostly lies.
I wonder how she even got that connection to the top male UPND executive. She’s the party albatross around it’s neck.
She’s the devil and something needs to be done to exorcise her stranglehold on UPND. At least one of the senior male party members had sex with this ka evil girl and will end up destroying the whole party.