UPND STILL PARTY OF CHOICE IN WESTERN PROVINCE AS OPPOSITION CRUSHED IN LITAWA BY ELECTION- Spuki Mulemwa

UPND STILL PARTY OF CHOICE IN WESTERN PROVINCE AS OPPOSITION CRUSHED IN LITAWA BY ELECTION.

————————————————

The ruling UPND still remains the absolute party of choice in Western Province owing to President Hakainde Hichilema’s progressive policies that speak to the aspirations of the people.





To cement this obvious fact, the ruling party crushed the opposition in the recently held local government by election held in Litawa Ward of Nalikwanda, Mongu District where the UPND candidate Susiku Mwitumwa defeated the opposition comprising Socialist Party, Leadership Movement and Citizens’ First who all got very few votes.





It’s not a secret that Western Province was heavily marginalized by previous administrations, but since President took over the reigns of power in 2021, the national cake is being distributed equitably to all ten provinces.





More so, the people of Western Province greatly appreciate the President’s pro poor developmental agenda particularly the much appreciated free education policy and social protection programs like Social Cash Transfer, Cash for Work, Food for Work, in addition to other Drought Relief Initiatives.





It’s in view of the foregoing, that we continue saying the ruling UPND still remains the absolute party of choice in Western Province.



Issued by:



Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson