UPND STILL THE PARTY OF CHOICE IN WESTERN PROVINCE- Spuki Mulemwa

UPND STILL THE PARTY OF CHOICE IN WESTERN PROVINCE

13/7/24

The UPND still remains the party of choice in Western Province due to the unprecedented development being rolled out in all parts of the province, and President Hakainde Hichilema’s tacit commitment to uplift the citizens’ welfare.

The electoral victory in the just ended by elections in Liumena and Mwenyi Wards in Sikongo Constituency, where the ruling party won by big margins is indeed testimony to the UPND’s popularity in Western Province and Zambia.

Contrary to doomsayers and political malcontents’ concerted efforts to tarnish the President’s image by spreading falsehoods anchored on ill will and malice, the people of Western Province continue to rally behind President Hichilema and the UPND as their party of choice.

It’s therefore abundantly clear that the people of Western Province have rejected the opposition who continue to lose every by election, as they have nothing to offer apart from criticizing and attacking government even on policies of obvious benefit to the general citizenry.

Issued by:

Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.