UPND STRONGLY CRITICIZES EDGAR LUNGU’S REMARKS ON HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S LEADERSHIP

The United Party for National Development (UPND) in Southern Province has strongly criticized recent remarks made by former Head of State, Edgar Lungu.

Lungu suggested that President Hakainde Hichilema should consult him on how to run the affairs of the nation.

Provincial Youth Secretary, Lloyd Siambeta, expressed outrage, stating that Lungu is not in a position to advise anyone on leadership.

Siambeta emphasized that Lungu’s tenure in office was marked by violence and the misuse of state machinery to suppress the opposition.

He also pointed out that the country’s local and foreign debt increased during Lungu’s administration, which Hichilema’s team is now working hard to address.

Siambeta urged the former President to refrain from undermining the authority of the current Head of State by making unsubstantiated statements about governance.

Speaking at a rally organized by the Citizen’s Party over the weekend, Lungu advised Hichilema to seek his guidance on leadership to avoid the same mistakes that he made during his administration.

