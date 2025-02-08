Contact : UPND Media Director, Ruth Dante, 0976503165



UPND SUPPORT INCREASE ACROSS ZAMBIA IS A RESOUNDING ENDORSEMENT OF LIFE-CHANGING POLICIES





The United Party for National Development (UPND) is deeply humbled and grateful for the overwhelming support received from all voters who participated in the past by-elections. Your decisive vote in favor of our party is a clear indication that our message of hope and development has resonated with the people.





We are thrilled to see an increase in votes compared to the previous elections, which is a testament to the trust and confidence that you have placed in us. Our life-changing policies, such as free education and increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from K1.5 million to K31.6 million, have been widely embraced by the people of Zambia.





We urge you to actively participate in developmental programs through your CDF projects, as President Hakainde Hichilema has provided the necessary resources to deal with issues affecting your lives and surroundings. Your involvement is crucial in ensuring that these projects are tailored to your specific needs and aspirations.





Once again, we express our heartfelt gratitude for your votes. More importantly we thank all voters who participated in the just ended by-elections, that led to UPND gaining a parliamentary seat in Pambashe .



We reiterate our commitment to serving you, as you are our top priority. Our motto, “Service above self,” guides our actions, and we will continue to work selflessly to improve your lives and livelihoods.





Thank you for believing in us. We will not let you down.



Parliamentary by-elections were held in Pambashe in Kawambwa and Petauke with local government by-elections held in Mpongwe on the Copperbelt and Nalikwanda in Western province.





The UPND has won both local government by-elections and the Pambashe parliamentary by-elections with Petauke taken by the opposition.



