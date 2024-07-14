UPND SWEEPS ALL NINE WARD BY-ELECTIONS IN ZAMBIA

In a resounding show of political dominance, Zambia’s ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has won all 9 ward by-elections held across the country.

The UPND secured victories in each of the 9 constituencies, obtaining a total of 6,920 votes. Their closest competitor, the Socialist Party (SP), managed to secure only 1,451 votes, while independent candidates came in third with 1,393 votes.

Other smaller parties such as the UPPZ, LM, CF, and the UNIP also participated in the by-elections but fell far behind the UPND’s commanding performance.

Note that Miles Sampa’s PF also fielded some candidates in some wards and performed very poorly.

The UPND’s sweep of all 9 ward by-elections is seen as a significant boost to the ruling party’s political standing and momentum ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The by-elections were held in the following wards: Mulao ward in Nakonde, Luchinde ward in Nakonde, Liumena ward in Sikongo, Mwenyi ward in Sikongo, Mubula ward in Choma, Kaminzeke ward in Mufumbwe, Lushiba ward in Kawambwa, Chinama ward in Kanchibiya, and Njame ward in Chirundu.

