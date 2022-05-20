Hon Nakachinda Writes….

UPND THUGS SURROUND MAGISTRATE COURT.

Scores of UPND thugs/cadres have surrounded our court room where we are set to appear before the honorable MAGISTRATE.

The thugs who are clad in UPND regalia, have come to ATTACK us and to INTIMIDATE the honorable court into submitting to thier wicked narrative and Facebook judgments and convictions.

They accuse us, when we go to court they attack us.

The UPND has waged an unrepentant war against the sacred institution and arm of govt the JUDICIARY with impunity. You can tell from thier statements, we suspect this is being done aided by the EXECUTIVE.

This is called AUTOCRATIC LEGALISM, Zambia is turning into a repugnant autocracy and the courts are under heavy attack.

The media is rightly so on hand to capture everyone as video evidence of the growing tyrannical and repressive leadership of President Hakainde SAMMY Hichilema.

ALUTA CONTINUA!!

DETAILS LATER.