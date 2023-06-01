UPND TO ARRANGE MEETING WITH CATHOLIC CHURCH LEADERSHIP TO RESOLVE CURRENT STANDOFF

By Tryford Bukowa JR

The ruling UPND is calling for an end to the ongoing verbal fight between government and some Roman Catholic priests.

Party National Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the ruling party will therefore arrange for a meeting with the catholic church leadership in order to iron out the misunderstanding and concentrate on serving the people.

Speaking in Choma yesterday, Mr Mweetwa however said there is no fight between government and the church saying the on-going exchange of words is just a misunderstanding between the two parties.

Mr Mweetwa further said government is open to constructive criticism that will bring development to the country as opposed to being attacked and will not stop responding when attacked regardless of who is attacking them.

Lusaka’s Chawama Catholic Church Parish Priest Father Anthony Salangeta has come under fire from government officials and UPND supporters for speaking against the use of graphs to explain Zambia’s economy by president Hakainde Hichilema recently, with Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda backing the statement by his fellow priest.

