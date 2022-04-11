By Daily Star Reporter
UPND Chairman Elisha Matambo says
UPND members should defend President Hakainde Hichilema from insults.
He said the party will not allow any stupidity of insulting President Hichilema.
Matambo who is Copperbelt Minister said freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom of insults.
He said this on Sunday in Kabushi Constituency when he addressed UPND members and received over 100 members from the opposition PF.
“From today we are not going to allow any stupidity of insulting the President, lets us stand up and defend the President.Give Hakainde Hichilema chance to govern the country, instead of appreciating what the UPND administration is doing for the people you are busy insulting. President HH wants to unite the country its not a sign of weakness, give us chance we govern,” said Matambo.
“From today we are not going to allow any stupidity of insulting the President. Lets us stand up and defend the president, we have achieved a lot so go out and explain to the people what the administration is doing. If other provinces fail to defend the president, Copperbelt will come and defend him.”
And UPND Chifubu member of parliament Lloyd Lubosha said the UPND has done a lot for the Zambia people.
I don’t condone denigration of anyone. But if the UPND did not defend President HH against insults when they were in opposition why should they do so now when he has the whole state machinery to defend him? These utterances only serve to alienate the President from the people. Hon Matambo please enjoy your position wisely. You fought and suffered for the party and no one begrudges you the Ministerial position you now hold – well deserved! But don’t turn into Bowsome chimochimo! He didn’t fight or suffer for PF. He is a high jacker hence his desperation to earn a place at the PF High table. He doesn’t belong. He came straight from blue overalls to Copperbelt Minister!
It is the president that should be defending and protecting citizens. Not the other way round.
No one is insulting Hakainde.
People that can’t keep their promises are the ones insulting the citizens that voted for them.
Rest in eternal peace Levy Mwanawasa. The real president that kept his promises and fought corruption.
Not these ma rubbish conmen we have had since his death.