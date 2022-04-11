By Daily Star Reporter

UPND Chairman Elisha Matambo says

UPND members should defend President Hakainde Hichilema from insults.

He said the party will not allow any stupidity of insulting President Hichilema.

Matambo who is Copperbelt Minister said freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom of insults.

He said this on Sunday in Kabushi Constituency when he addressed UPND members and received over 100 members from the opposition PF.

“From today we are not going to allow any stupidity of insulting the President, lets us stand up and defend the President.Give Hakainde Hichilema chance to govern the country, instead of appreciating what the UPND administration is doing for the people you are busy insulting. President HH wants to unite the country its not a sign of weakness, give us chance we govern,” said Matambo.

“From today we are not going to allow any stupidity of insulting the President. Lets us stand up and defend the president, we have achieved a lot so go out and explain to the people what the administration is doing. If other provinces fail to defend the president, Copperbelt will come and defend him.”

And UPND Chifubu member of parliament Lloyd Lubosha said the UPND has done a lot for the Zambia people.