By Diamond TV Staffer

A heavy police presence is manning a named private premises in Kalulushi District where the United Party for National Development-UPND is expected to receive defectors led by former Kalulushi Mayor Rashida Mulenga.

However, two days ago a video was circulated on social media by some suspected UPND members from the mining town who are against the defection of Ms. Mulenga to the ruling party by claiming the UPND needs more time to settle in governance before it starts receiving people from its arch rival the Patriotic Front-PF.

In the video three men whose names are yet to be established threatened to go after leaders who are against their wish hence the angry men planned to disrupt the defection.

The apparent threat has led Zambia Police Service to deploy several officers to provide security at the event that will start at 15:00hrs today and will be led by Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo who is also UPND Provincial Chairman.

This is not the first the trio has been issuing threats and uttering disparaging remarks against the leadership of the ruling party, a matter that some members allege is a sponsored agenda to unsettle the party in the mining region.