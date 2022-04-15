UPND TOASTS LUKUTU WARD BY ELECTION VICTORY

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has scooped the Lukutu ward local government by-election in Luwingu district of Northern province, with the rulling party reaffirming their commitment to peace building and developing the country.

Peter Chanda of the UPND got 676 votes, followed by Socialist Party’s candidate, Sydney Bwalya who polled 404 votes , while the Patriotic Front candidate, Kennedy Katongo got 252 votes, with the last being Thelma Chiti of the Democratic Party who got 15 votes respectively.

Returning officer,Triphod Mutale declared Mr Chanda as the duly elected councilor for Lukutu ward at 23:00 hours.

And speaking after the declaration of results, UPND National Chairperson for women affairs , Ms Doreen Mwamba described the victory as an endorsement of continued peace, development and harmony in the country.

Ms Mwamba who thanked the people of Lukutu for believing in President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, described the election as peaceful, free and fair, adding that Northern province is now a confirmed UPND stronghold.

She said she will continue to mobilize the party in the province in order to make it even stronger.

“This is a signal.Northern Province is and will continue to be our stronghold” Ms Mwamba said.

She has since thanked the people for entrusting their hope, trust and aspirations in the UPND party under the leadership of President Hichilema.

Meanwhile, newly elected councilor, Peter Chanda thanked the people of Lukutu ward for entrusting him with a task to help take development to them.

He promised not to disappoint or backtrack on his developmental promises now that people have spoken through the ballot.

He lobbied that Palangoto primary school be upgraded into an exam centre in order for pupils in exam classes not to travel long distances to other schools.