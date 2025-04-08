UPND, TONSE ALLIANCE CADRES CLASH IN NYIMBA CAUSING PROPERTY DAMAGE AHEAD OF WARD BY-ELECTION





Suspected UPND cadres and their TONSE Alliance rivals have clashed in Kachenja and Daniel Villages of Mtilizi ward in Nyimba district of Eastern province causing extensive damage to property.





According to an eye witness Masautso Kondowe, the incidents occurred when the suspected UPND cadres allegedly led by Lumezi District Commissioner Lufeyo Ngoma disrupted a campaign meeting by the TONSE Alliance in the area.





The witness says the UPND cadres beat up a local headman before setting ablaze one of the village houses, a situation that agitated the villagers.



He says the TONSE Alliance supporters who are campaigning for New Congress Party –NCP candidate Bernard Felix Lungu responded with an equal force and chased away the UPND supporters with stones.





In the fracas, the vehicle belonging to the Lumezi District Commissioner was damaged as the government official who is reported to have been hit with a stone on the head fled the scene.





Campaigns for the Mtilizi Ward by-election slated for 10th April, 2025 gave intensified to replace former Councilor Evaristo Phiri who resigned.



Meanwhile, police have been dispatched in the area and calm has been restored.