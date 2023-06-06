UPND UNHAPPY THAT NAKONDE REMAINS PF STRONGHOLD.

Ruling United Party for National Development UPND Chairperson for MUCHINGA Province Lovewell Nsofwa has cried fowl at the fact that the ruling party failed to produce an MP in Nakonde despite claims that it was their strong hold.



The Provincial Chairman Nsofwa, who lamented to the UPND leadership in Nakonde at a meeting graced by embattled Secretary General Batuke Imenda said that it is shameful that the party only has one council in the boarder constituency.



The UPND provincial chairman made his lamentation to the very crowd that has been quoted by a small UPND media Facebook page as “Nakonde Residents Express no confidence in area MP Lukas Simumba”.



It is amazing how a little bunch of UPND cadres can be expected by any sane zambian to be happy with the works of Nakonde MP Hon Lukas Simumba in his constituency vis a vis Development when he is PF member of parliament and not UPND.



We are coming from a background of Hon Lukas Simumba thumping UPND and it’s candidate both on the ballot and in the courts of law where they had petitioned his victory. So it is expected of them to want to brew this low level propaganda aimed at attacking the hardworking area MP.



The UPND provincial chairperson’s lamentations are testimony to the propaganda and bitterness that the ruling UPND is aiming at strong and unshakable PF MPs like Hon Simumba and others in MUCHINGA province and elsewhere.



It is also extremely shameful that UPND Secretary General would embark on a tour to MUCHINGA province not mobilize his party but to discredit elected officials just because they don’t belong his disorganized UPND party.



The Patriotic Front has a majority of 14 councilors out of the total 15 plus MP and Council Chairperson.