UPND UNHAPPY WITH ALARMISTS

By Nandi Nthani

Southern Province UPND Spokesperson Neto Halwabala has expressed concern about people issuing false alarm that there is corruption in his party.

In an interview with Byta FM, Halwabala has challenged those thinking that the ruling UPND is corrupt to come up with evidence and report anyone regardless of position.

He has cited that the recruitment of health workers, teachers, police officers, prison waders and others has been transparent and corruption free.

He says the ruling party President has been scoring big in many sectors indicating that corruption can only be identified if the country is not performing well, as was the case in the previous regime.

Meanwhile, Zambian Corruption Prevention Watchdog Executive Director Jonathan Muchindu has advised the new dawn administration not to hesitate to dismiss any official found practicing corruption.

Muchindu says the corruption fight should start within the administration structures before it is taken out there.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9 or http://radio.garden/listen/byta-fm-zambia/YsDAFNNN